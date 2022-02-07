Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $150.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $159.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CLX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clorox from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Clorox from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $160.75.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $141.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 71.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.43 and its 200-day moving average is $169.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69. Clorox has a 52 week low of $140.06 and a 52 week high of $196.66.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a return on equity of 80.08% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clorox will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 233.17%.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 185.2% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

