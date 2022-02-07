Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target to $205.00

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $216.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.05% from the stock’s previous close.
HON has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.29.
HON opened at $191.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $131.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.52. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $188.03 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.
Honeywell International Company Profile
Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Honeywell International (HON)
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
- PayPal Selloff Creates a Stock Worth Paying For
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.