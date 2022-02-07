Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target to $205.00

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $216.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.05% from the stock’s previous close.

HON has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.29.

HON opened at $191.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $131.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.52. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $188.03 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

