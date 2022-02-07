Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Holdings Trimmed by TT International Asset Management LTD

TT International Asset Management LTD lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,495 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for approximately 0.4% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $56.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $30.77 and a one year high of $58.87. The company has a market capitalization of $231.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Argus raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

