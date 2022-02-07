Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.20.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HOWL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Werewolf Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Werewolf Therapeutics from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 1st.
In other news, COO Reid Leonard sold 3,000 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $40,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ:HOWL opened at $6.92 on Monday. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.73.
Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). Research analysts expect that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile
Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.
