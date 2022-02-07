Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HOWL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Werewolf Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Werewolf Therapeutics from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, COO Reid Leonard sold 3,000 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $40,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 467.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 369,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOWL opened at $6.92 on Monday. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.73.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). Research analysts expect that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

