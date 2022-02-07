Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,350,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.99% of Werner Enterprises worth $59,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 20.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,714,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $518,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,705 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 32.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,973,000 after acquiring an additional 586,098 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 17.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,600,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,253,000 after acquiring an additional 236,608 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,286,000 after acquiring an additional 37,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 15.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 995,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,053,000 after acquiring an additional 132,643 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Scott C. Arves purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.58 per share, with a total value of $49,038.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WERN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.09.

NASDAQ WERN opened at $44.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.88. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.69 and a 12-month high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Werner Enterprises declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

