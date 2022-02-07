Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,368,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,480 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.25% of Whirlpool worth $279,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Whirlpool by 6.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool by 30.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Whirlpool by 130.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,191 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP grew its stake in Whirlpool by 128.4% in the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 38,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,448,000 after purchasing an additional 21,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

WHR opened at $202.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.64 and its 200-day moving average is $218.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $183.75 and a twelve month high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.23.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

