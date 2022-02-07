Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $196.39

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 196.39 ($2.64) and last traded at GBX 196.85 ($2.65), with a volume of 180707 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 198.50 ($2.67).

A number of analysts recently commented on WIX shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.84) target price on shares of Wickes Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.30) target price on shares of Wickes Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.84) price objective on shares of Wickes Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Wickes Group from GBX 280 ($3.76) to GBX 290 ($3.90) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($6.05) price objective on shares of Wickes Group in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 356 ($4.79).

The company has a market capitalization of £510.85 million and a P/E ratio of 9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 570.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 223.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 230.77.

Wickes Group plc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including kitchens, bathrooms, gardens, building supplies, tools and workwear, doors and windows, flooring, tiles, painting and decorating, electrical and hardware, joinery, heating and plumbing, as well as grouting, sealants, and adhesives.

