William Blair Comments on Emerson Electric Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Emerson Electric in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.26. William Blair also issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s FY2022 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $95.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.96 and a 200-day moving average of $96.53. The firm has a market cap of $56.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.48. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $83.64 and a 1-year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

