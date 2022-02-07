William Blair Comments on Johnson Controls International plc’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the company will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.13.

JCI has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.93.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $67.47 on Monday. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $50.82 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.76 and a 200-day moving average of $74.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,206,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,090,000 after purchasing an additional 98,613 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 239,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,502,000 after acquiring an additional 40,909 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,033 shares of company stock worth $5,133,297. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.82%.

Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

