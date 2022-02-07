William Blair Weighs in on Johnson Controls International plc’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Johnson Controls International in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.13.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.93.

JCI opened at $67.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $50.82 and a one year high of $81.77.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,206,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,090,000 after acquiring an additional 98,613 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 239,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,502,000 after acquiring an additional 40,909 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,033 shares of company stock worth $5,133,297. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

