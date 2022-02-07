WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Purchased by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

In other news, Director Michael W. Upchurch acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WSC opened at $36.80 on Monday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $42.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.33, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $490.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.66 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.