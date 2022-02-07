Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,699 Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units (NASDAQ:SHQAU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units (NASDAQ:SHQAU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the second quarter valued at about $16,484,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the second quarter valued at about $16,484,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the second quarter valued at about $12,036,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the second quarter valued at about $6,494,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the second quarter valued at about $6,993,000.

NASDAQ SHQAU opened at $9.94 on Monday. Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average is $9.97.

Shelter Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technological solutions to the real estate industry.

