Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 9.6% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 13.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 329,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 18,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,471,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust alerts:

Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust stock opened at $9.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.34. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $10.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust

The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.