Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,500 Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units (NASDAQ:GPCOU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units (NASDAQ:GPCOU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $725,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $755,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,007,000.

Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units stock opened at $10.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.47. Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $10.75.

Golden Path Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

