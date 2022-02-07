Wolverine Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU) by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,195 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Goal Acquisitions were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PUCKU. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Goal Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Goal Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Goal Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,581,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Goal Acquisitions by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 524,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its position in Goal Acquisitions by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 747,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter.

PUCKU opened at $10.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.26. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

