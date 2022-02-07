Wolverine Trading LLC Cuts Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT)

Wolverine Trading LLC reduced its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,362 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the second quarter valued at $18,342,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the third quarter valued at $2,921,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 435.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 53,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 43,427 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the second quarter valued at $1,017,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the third quarter valued at $343,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October stock opened at $34.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.78.

