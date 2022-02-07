World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.10% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of WWE have increased and outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has been gaining from return of live events, as pandemic-led restrictions ease. This was evident from fourth-quarter 2021 results, wherein both the top and the bottom lines increased year over year. Growth was witnessed across all its divisions. Management expects to generate record revenues in 2022, owing to ticketed live events, staging of additional large-scale international events, higher rights fees for flagship programs, Raw and SmackDown, along with monetization of new, original series. For 2022, WWE guided adjusted OIBDA in the range of $360-$375 million, reflecting 10-15% year-over-year growth. Markedly, the company has been expanding its reach across platforms such as Peacock and Spotify and establishing new sponsor and product partners.”

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

WWE has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners upped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

Shares of NYSE WWE opened at $51.71 on Monday. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12 month low of $45.87 and a 12 month high of $70.72. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.39.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $161,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.