XMax Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 6th. XMax has a market cap of $1.10 million and $15,975.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XMax coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, XMax has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004076 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00042709 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00110070 BTC.

XMax Profile

XMax is a coin. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,946,203,148 coins. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

Buying and Selling XMax

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

