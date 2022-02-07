XPO Logistics (XPO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect XPO Logistics to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
XPO Logistics stock opened at $63.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $61.63 and a 12 month high of $90.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of research firms have recently commented on XPO. Wolfe Research began coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.54.
XPO Logistics Company Profile
XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.
