XPO Logistics (XPO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect XPO Logistics to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $63.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $61.63 and a 12 month high of $90.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in XPO Logistics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 461,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,521 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of XPO Logistics worth $64,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XPO. Wolfe Research began coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.54.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

