Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target Cut to $98.00

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $111.00 to $98.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

XYL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James downgraded Xylem from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.00.

XYL opened at $90.51 on Friday. Xylem has a 52-week low of $87.44 and a 52-week high of $138.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.84.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Xylem will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,262,601.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total value of $242,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,762,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,265,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,155,000 after acquiring an additional 400,195 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 4,439.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 344,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,281,000 after acquiring an additional 336,430 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 542,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,026,000 after acquiring an additional 263,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,586,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,319,000 after acquiring an additional 254,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

