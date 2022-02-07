Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) PT Lowered to C$6.50 at National Bank Financial

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

AUY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Yamana Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded Yamana Gold from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Yamana Gold from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $7.40 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.24.

AUY stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Yamana Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Yamana Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Yamana Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yamana Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 43.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

