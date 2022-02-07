York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC Has $2.71 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 44.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,184 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises approximately 0.3% of York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $414.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $448.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $445.68. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $322.37 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The company has a market cap of $99.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on S&P Global from $526.00 to $494.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $476.70.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

