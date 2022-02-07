York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC Reduces Position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 461,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 113,733 shares during the quarter. JOYY accounts for approximately 2.7% of York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC owned 0.59% of JOYY worth $25,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,161,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,699,000 after buying an additional 584,794 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,747,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,814,000 after buying an additional 570,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 60.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on YY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of JOYY from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Shares of YY stock opened at $48.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.34 and a 200-day moving average of $52.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. JOYY Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.11 and a 12-month high of $148.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.04 and a beta of 0.81.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.39. JOYY had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $650.55 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that JOYY Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is -97.13%.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

