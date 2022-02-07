Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%.

Yum! Brands has raised its dividend by 38.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Yum! Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 36.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Yum! Brands to earn $4.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.4%.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

YUM traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $125.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,666,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,132. The company has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $101.94 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.56.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YUM. MKM Partners raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.88.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $177,644.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $191,678.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,958 shares of company stock worth $1,395,929. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yum! Brands stock. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.