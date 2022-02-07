Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.52 Million

Analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) will report sales of $8.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.48 million and the lowest is $6.20 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $250.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 96.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $14.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.50 million to $15.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $125.08 million, with estimates ranging from $78.93 million to $199.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $5.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.79) EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on APLS. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.47.

In related news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 1,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $47,433.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,629 shares of company stock valued at $676,943 over the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Octagon Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,256,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,396,000 after buying an additional 707,891 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $41,785,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $20,117,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,120,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,918,000 after purchasing an additional 574,416 shares during the period. Finally, Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $22,120,000. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:APLS traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.20. 594,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,359. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.95. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.62.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.