Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) will post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aqua Metals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.06). Aqua Metals posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aqua Metals will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aqua Metals.

Get Aqua Metals alerts:

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

AQMS stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. Aqua Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.79. The company has a market cap of $73.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.40.

In related news, insider Benjamin S. Taecker sold 35,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $45,308.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 124,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $158,081.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQMS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 576.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 443,836 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,485,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 268,141 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 345,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 209,891 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 654.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 200,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Aqua Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer, and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, NV.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aqua Metals (AQMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.