Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) to Post $0.87 EPS

Equities research analysts expect BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) to report $0.87 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for BankUnited’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.82. BankUnited reported earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. BankUnited had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKU. Piper Sandler cut shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BankUnited during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in BankUnited by 35.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in BankUnited during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in BankUnited during the second quarter valued at $218,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BKU traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.34. 63,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,571. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 20.35%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

