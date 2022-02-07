Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) to Announce $1.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) will report $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the lowest is $1.00. Focus Financial Partners posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $3.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.12). Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

FOCS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOCS. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 1,165.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.30. 568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,725. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.40 and its 200 day moving average is $56.52. Focus Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $40.93 and a 52 week high of $69.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 435.62, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

