Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $959.81 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) will announce $959.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Range Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.17 billion and the lowest is $817.00 million. Range Resources reported sales of $598.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full year sales of $2.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Range Resources.

Get Range Resources alerts:

RRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

NYSE RRC traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,950,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,517,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.22. Range Resources has a one year low of $8.47 and a one year high of $26.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.22.

In other Range Resources news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $305,098.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the second quarter worth $341,298,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 4.0% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,208,601 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $185,761,000 after buying an additional 313,811 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 79.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,877,965 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $81,755,000 after buying an additional 2,166,302 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,267,511 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $71,523,000 after buying an additional 138,844 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 10.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,249,264 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $71,217,000 after buying an additional 391,638 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Range Resources (RRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.