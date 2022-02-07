Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $959.81 Million

Analysts predict that Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) will report sales of $959.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Range Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $817.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17 billion. Range Resources posted sales of $598.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full-year sales of $2.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Range Resources.

RRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities raised shares of Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:RRC traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,950,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,517,989. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $26.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.22.

In related news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $305,098.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 42.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 138,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 41,362 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter worth about $341,298,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 0.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 530,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 952.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 438,877 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 397,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

