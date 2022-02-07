Zacks: Analysts Expect Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) to Announce $1.30 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) will announce earnings per share of $1.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14. Boot Barn posted earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $6.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.03). Boot Barn had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

BOOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.83.

Shares of BOOT traded down $2.75 on Monday, reaching $83.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,537. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.37. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $53.73 and a 12-month high of $134.50.

In related news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,610,716.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne Macdonald sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $117,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,849 shares of company stock worth $3,314,861. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Boot Barn during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Boot Barn by 36.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 924.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 41.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

