Zacks: Analysts Expect Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) will report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Coty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.09. Coty reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coty will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. Coty’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. DA Davidson raised Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.29.

Coty stock opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 2.54. Coty has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $11.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.03.

In other Coty news, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala bought 586,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $6,390,746.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $102,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $671,400. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Coty in the third quarter valued at $287,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Coty in the second quarter valued at $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Coty in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Coty in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coty in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

