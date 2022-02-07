Zacks: Analysts Expect IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) to Post -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for IMV’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). IMV reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that IMV will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.23). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover IMV.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). IMV had a negative net margin of 14,569.68% and a negative return on equity of 118.77%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

IMV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James set a $1.75 target price on shares of IMV and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

IMV opened at $1.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.37. IMV has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of IMV by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 148,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 7,384 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of IMV during the second quarter worth $88,000. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IMV by 252.4% during the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 162,365 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in IMV in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in IMV by 13,722.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 41,166 shares during the period. 12.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMV Company Profile

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

