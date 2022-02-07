Zacks: Analysts Expect Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $291.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) to post $291.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ingevity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $297.00 million and the lowest is $286.00 million. Ingevity posted sales of $325.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ingevity.

A number of research analysts have commented on NGVT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Ingevity during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ingevity by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 713,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 6.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 3.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ingevity by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,899,000 after acquiring an additional 8,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity stock opened at $63.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.50 and a 200-day moving average of $75.90. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 2.13. Ingevity has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $89.55.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

