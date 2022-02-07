Zacks: Analysts Expect Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) will report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.43. Maravai LifeSciences reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 192.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Maravai LifeSciences.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 109.36%. The company had revenue of $204.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.68 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,348,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,393,000 after buying an additional 2,992,196 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,652,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,980,000 after buying an additional 2,949,028 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 1,911.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,488,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,032,000 after buying an additional 1,414,052 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,130,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 1,748.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,350,000 after buying an additional 1,182,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVI stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $63.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.97 and a 200-day moving average of $42.71.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

