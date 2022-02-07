Zacks: Analysts Expect Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) to Post -$1.21 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) will post ($1.21) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.96) and the lowest is ($1.33). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will report full year earnings of ($4.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.67) to ($4.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($4.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.04) to ($3.66). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Taysha Gene Therapies.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.33). During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.28) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of TSHA stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.04. The stock had a trading volume of 614,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,640. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Taysha Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $31.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.15.

In related news, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.54 per share, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R.A. Session II purchased 42,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $528,923.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 65,518 shares of company stock valued at $803,064. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 138.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 131.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 31.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,966,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,897,000 after acquiring an additional 705,526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 110.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 29,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

