Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) to Announce $1.35 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) will post $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40. International Business Machines reported earnings of $1.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full year earnings of $10.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $10.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.63 to $11.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for International Business Machines.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290,542 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 29.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,609,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,704,000 after buying an additional 1,045,572 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 378.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,127,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,408,000 after purchasing an additional 891,596 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,528,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,964,901,000 after purchasing an additional 722,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $99,988,000. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $137.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,763,443. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.89 and a 200-day moving average of $133.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. International Business Machines has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 103.31%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

