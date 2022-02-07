Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to Post $0.66 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) will announce earnings per share of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Main Street Capital posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Main Street Capital.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 117.18% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $76.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

MAIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

MAIN traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $43.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,014. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.83 and its 200 day moving average is $43.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,100,000 after acquiring an additional 38,344 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Main Street Capital (MAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.