Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Stantec’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. Stantec also reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stantec will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stantec.

STN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.46.

STN traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.13. 1,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Stantec has a one year low of $37.16 and a one year high of $58.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Stantec by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 51,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 49.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 36.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 138,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,173,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

