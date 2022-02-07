Zacks: Brokerages Expect Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.22 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to report $20.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.91 billion and the highest is $21.80 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland reported sales of $18.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full-year sales of $88.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $85.14 billion to $90.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $86.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $72.76 billion to $92.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.08.

Shares of ADM stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $75.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,435,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,048. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a twelve month low of $52.68 and a twelve month high of $76.84. The firm has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 11.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $20,003,327.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

