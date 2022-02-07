Zacks: Brokerages Expect Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) to report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Freshworks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.05). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freshworks will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Freshworks.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $108,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $386,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd increased its position in Freshworks by 15,228.4% during the fourth quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 3,065,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,686 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Freshworks by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 219,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 100,541 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the fourth quarter worth about $5,252,000. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the fourth quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the fourth quarter worth about $788,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRSH traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.34. 45,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,273. Freshworks has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $53.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.07.

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

