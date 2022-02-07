Zacks: Brokerages Expect LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $123.74 Million

Wall Street analysts expect LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) to announce $123.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for LivePerson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $125.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $122.44 million. LivePerson reported sales of $102.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full-year sales of $469.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $468.27 million to $470.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $594.75 million, with estimates ranging from $580.40 million to $598.77 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LivePerson.

LPSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of LivePerson from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in LivePerson by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,977,000 after purchasing an additional 14,554 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in LivePerson by 101,011.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 17,172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in LivePerson by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 756,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,633,000 after acquiring an additional 87,103 shares during the period. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LPSN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.01. 26,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,480. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.48 and a 200 day moving average of $49.69. LivePerson has a one year low of $24.77 and a one year high of $72.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

