Zacks: Brokerages Expect Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to report $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.04. Shenandoah Telecommunications reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Shenandoah Telecommunications.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHEN. Raymond James upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of SHEN traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.26. The stock had a trading volume of 218,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,024. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.59. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $61.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 171,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 81,515 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth about $1,163,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 104,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 17,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth about $527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

