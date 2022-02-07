Zacks: Brokerages Expect Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2022

Equities analysts expect Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to report $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.04. Shenandoah Telecommunications reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Shenandoah Telecommunications.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHEN. Raymond James upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of SHEN traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.26. The stock had a trading volume of 218,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,024. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.59. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $61.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 171,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 81,515 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth about $1,163,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 104,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 17,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth about $527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.