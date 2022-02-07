Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) to Sell

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Backblaze Inc. provides a foundation for businesses, developers, IT professionals and individuals to store, back up and archive data, host content, manage media, build their applications and more. Backblaze Inc. is based in SAN MATEO, Calif. “

Get Backblaze alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Backblaze in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Backblaze in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Backblaze in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Backblaze has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 28.25.

NASDAQ:BLZE traded up 0.84 on Monday, reaching 13.80. 104,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,510. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 16.92. Backblaze has a 1-year low of 11.11 and a 1-year high of 36.50.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The company reported -0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.18 by -0.14. The firm had revenue of 17.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 17.02 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Backblaze will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Backblaze stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Backblaze Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Backblaze at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Backblaze

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers with solutions to store, use, and protect the data worldwide. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Backblaze (BLZE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.