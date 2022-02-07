Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laird Superfood Inc. provides plant-based superfood products. Laird Superfood Inc. is based in Sisters, United States. “

Get Laird Superfood alerts:

NYSEMKT LSF opened at $6.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.87.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.06. Laird Superfood had a negative net margin of 61.74% and a negative return on equity of 29.20%. As a group, analysts expect that Laird Superfood will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSF. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Laird Superfood during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Laird Superfood by 85.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laird Superfood during the second quarter worth about $206,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Laird Superfood during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Laird Superfood by 80.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. 39.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laird Superfood Company Profile

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laird Superfood (LSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laird Superfood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laird Superfood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.