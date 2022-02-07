Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) to Hold

Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the areas of transportation, industry and livelihood-related fields. Its business segment includes Precision Reduction Gears, New Energy Equipment, Railroad Vehicle Equipment, Commercial Vehicle Equipment, Hydraulic and Aircraft Equipment, Packaging Machines and Welfare Equipment. Nabtesco Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS NCTKF opened at $29.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.15. Nabtesco has a 1-year low of $29.06 and a 1-year high of $32.26. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.49.

Nabtesco Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motion control technology based products. It operates through the following segments: Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Others. The Component Solutions segment handles the design, manufacture, sale, maintenance and repair of industrial robot parts and equipment for construction machinery.

