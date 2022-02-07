Zacks Investment Research Lowers Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) to Sell

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company’s investment portfolio will be principally in middle-market private companies. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup raised Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.69.

Apollo Investment stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $13.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Apollo Investment has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $15.27. The company has a market cap of $881.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.30.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 57.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Investment will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Investment declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,390,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Apollo Investment by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 45,230 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Apollo Investment by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Apollo Investment by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. 31.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

