Zacks Investment Research Lowers Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrols Restaurant Group is the largest BURGER KING franchisee in the U.S., with over 800 restaurants and has operated BURGER KING restaurants since 1976. “

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Craig Hallum downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.15.

NASDAQ:TAST opened at $2.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.64. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $8.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $421.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares during the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.