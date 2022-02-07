Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a class of immunotherapeutics, targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform which is designed to reprogram the body’s immune system. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HOOK. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Hookipa Pharma from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Hookipa Pharma from $28.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hookipa Pharma from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group downgraded Hookipa Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.08.

NASDAQ HOOK opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.20. Hookipa Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.09). Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 339.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the third quarter worth $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the third quarter worth $70,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the third quarter worth $71,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 1,293.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 14,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

