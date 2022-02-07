Zealium (NZL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.00

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Zealium coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zealium has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar. Zealium has a market capitalization of $15,708.56 and approximately $3.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004006 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00009480 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008703 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005377 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $228.33 or 0.00540994 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Zealium Profile

Zealium (CRYPTO:NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,917,418 coins and its circulating supply is 16,917,418 coins. Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

